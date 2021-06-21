Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of AICC, state in-charges on June 24

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on June 24. AICC general secretaries and state in-charges have been invited for the meeting scheduled to be held via video-conferencing.

According to sources, the Congress President wants to discuss the current politicial situation. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet members of an AICC panel on June 22 in a fresh attempt by the party leadership to find an acceptable formula to end factionalism in the state unit, ahead of assembly polls next year.

The Punjab chief minister had in early June met the three-member panel, constituted in the wake of a rift between factions loyal to Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Siddhu. The committee had met party MLAs, MPs and other leaders after which the panel members had submitted a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The three-member panel chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and comprising AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal, has met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi twice after submitting their report. A senior leader told ANI on condition of anonymity that Rahul Gandhi has not disclosed anything about the decision which leadership wants to take.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said the upcoming meeting is aimed at finding a solution acceptable to him concerning various issues. An important sticking point apparently is the suitable accommodation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, with whom Captain Amarinder Singh has had differences. The Punjab Chief Minister may also meet Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi is monitoring the developments but the party high command has not yet opened its cards.They said Sonia Gandhi wants the committee to come up with a formula that is acceptable to all leaders. The most important decision pertains to that of the state Congress chief. There is also a possibility of the appointment of Deputy Chief Minister and finalising various election-related committees. (ANI)

