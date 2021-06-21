President-elect Raisi: Iran's priority is improving ties with regional neighbours
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's president-elect said on Monday that his government's priority would be improving ties with its neighbours in the Middle East, while calling on Saudi Arabia to immediately halt interfering in Yemen.
"Saudi Arabia and its allies should immediately stop their interference in Yemen," Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised news conference.
Advertisement
He added: "Iran wants interaction with the world ... my government's priority will be improving ties with our neighbours in the region."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Al Muwallad scores brace as Saudis ease past Yemen
Yemen's Houthis launch drone at air base in southern Saudi Arabia
Saudi-led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone launched at Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia finalizes plan to provide support to sports clubs - State TV
U.S. and UK envoys urge peace in Yemen after blast kills at least 17