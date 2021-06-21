President-elect Raisi: Iran's priority is improving ties with regional neighbours

Iran's president-elect said on Monday that his government's priority would be improving ties with its neighbours in the Middle East, while calling on Saudi Arabia to immediately halt interfering in Yemen.

"Saudi Arabia and its allies should immediately stop their interference in Yemen," Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised news conference.

He added: "Iran wants interaction with the world ... my government's priority will be improving ties with our neighbours in the region."

