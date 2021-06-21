Yoga's greatness doesn't end with remarks by petty leaders: Vijayvargiya on Abhishek Manu Singhvi's tweet

Taking a jibe at senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi over his tweet regarding Yoga, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said the greatness of Yoga does not end with remarks made by some ''chhutbhaiyya'' (petty) leaders.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP general secretary who hails from Indore in Madhya Pradesh also said it was not appropriate to display a ''narrow mindset'' by doing politics on certain subjects.

On the occasion of the International Yoga Day, Singhvi, a national spokesperson of the Congress, tweeted in Hindi: ''Chanting of Aum will neither make yoga more powerful nor saying Allah will reduce its power”.

When asked about his reaction to this tweet, Vijayvargiya said, ''The entire world is today celebrating Yoga Day following a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations. It (such tweet) does not end the greatness of Yoga even if some petty leader tweets about it”. Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya practised yoga postures at an event in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat joined a Yoga session organised at the Border Security Force's (BSF) Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) here along with at least 200 officers and staff.

