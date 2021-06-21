Armenian opposition to apply to constitutional court after election defeat -TASS
The political bloc of Armenia's former President Robert Kocharyan said it planned to apply to the constitutional court after a parliamentary election saw acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan retain power, TASS reported on Monday.
Citing a representative of Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance, TASS said the bloc did not recognize the outcome of the election.
