Committed to greater autonomy, cordial ties with Centre: TN Governor

Outlining the newly elected DMK government's policy, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said Tamil Nadu is fully committed to achieving greater autonomy for States and at the same time maintain cordial ties with the Centre.

The Governor, in his ceremonial address to the 16th Assembly, his first following the formation of the DMK government in May, said an Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister would be constituted with leading experts including Nobel laureate Prof Esther Duflo.

AIADMK co-coordinator and leader of opposition, K Palaniswami, speaking to reporters, expressed disappointment over the address by saying there was no mention of implementing even DMK's important poll assurances.

Purohit, in his address, said the government would take all necessary measures to counter the ''possible third wave'' of COVID-19 and urged the Centre to increase allocation of vaccines and reject the Mekedatu dam project proposal of Karnataka.

Besides Duflo, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic advisor to the Union government Arvind Subramanian, development economist Prof Jean Dreze and former Union Finance Secretary S Narayan would be part of the Economic Advisory Council, he said.

This is to reverse slowdown in economic growth, and to chart a rapid growth path.

Based on the council's recommendations, the government would take steps to revitalise economy and see that the benefits of growth reached all segments of society, he said.

The fiscal health of the State is a cause for concern and the government would focus on improving it and bringing down debt burden, and release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances in July.

''This government stands fully committed to achieving its ultimate goal of greater autonomy for States and establishment of true federalism at the union-level through Constitutional means,'' he said.

''Strong states are needed to create a strong union.

This government will staunchly stand in defence of the rights of the states and constitutionally oppose any infringement of such rights,'' he said.

At the same time, the State would maintain a cordial relationship with the Uunion government as partners in nation-building in line with the policy of ''extending our hand in friendship, even as we speak up for our rights.'' The Tamil Nadu government is guided by the spirit of the Dravidian movement and identified social justice, gender equality, economic equity, opportunity for all through reservations and progress through education and social reforms as its core values.

''These values will drive every action, every legislation, every scheme, every initiative of this government,'' the Governor said.

Referring to the setting up a panel, recently, led by Justice A K Rajan to study the adverse impact of NEET on socially and educationally backward students, Purohit said based on its recommendations, a legislation would be enacted to see that such students are not affected and steps would be taken to get the President's assent for it.

Referring to work on the COVID-19 front including Rs 4,000 cash assistance to people, and infrastructure upgradation Purohit said Tamil Nadu welcomed the union government ''heeding the voices of states'' to revert to central procurement of vaccines.

On inter-State river water issues, Purohit said the Mekedatu dam proposal was in violation of the Supreme Court.

The Governor also touched on various other matters which include steps, by working with the Centre, to prevent ''assault, arrest and even loss of lives of fishermen from Tamil Nadu at the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy.'' Purohit began his nearly an hour-long speech by saying ''Vanakkam'' and after a brief ''message,'' advocating a simple life which would eliminate corruption and added that ''Tamil is a sweet language.'' Palaniswami, listing DMK's poll assurances, said the present ruling party in the run-up to the April 6 Assembly polls had given about 500 promises and committed to people that these would be fulfilled if voted to power.

It had assured a cut of Rs five in petrol and Rs four in diesel prices, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to all women family heads, waiver of education loans taken by students and so on, but none of these finds a mention in the address, he said.

''No important poll assurance finds a place in the Governor's address. It is a disappointment,'' he said.

Cancelling NEET exam after assuming power was one such assurance, but the DMK government has now set up a panel led by Justice A K Rajan on that matter and Medical Minister Ma Subramanian has advised students to perpare for the national-level test as it has not been rescinded yet.

''They talk one thing before elections and another after polls,'' he said adding ''no poll promise has been implemented by the DMK.'' PTI VGN NVG NVG

