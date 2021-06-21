Cong MP Ravneet Bittu offers "unconditional apology" over remarks
Tejinder Kaur had said on Wednesday the Commission received a complaint from Pawan Kumar Tinu in this regard.A SAD delegation had apprised the state SC Commission chairperson of Bittus video in which he allegedly uttered objectionable remarks against the Dalit community.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who stirred up a row with his “pious seats'' remarks, on Monday offered “unconditional apology”, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone, an official statement said.
Bittu had been asked by the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Caste to appear before it. The summons was issued a day after a Shiromani Akali Dal delegation, led by MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu lodged a complaint against the Ludhiana MP for allegedly making ''casteist'' remarks against Dalits. “Member Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was summoned by the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, today appeared before the Commission and presented his version about his unparliamentary remarks,” an official statement said.
The statement quoting the Commission’s Chairperson Tejinder Kaur said during the hearing, Bittu said it was not his intention to make any statement against the Scheduled Caste community. ''If his statement has hurt anyone then he offers unconditional apology,'' the statement quoted Bittu as saying.
After this, the Commission directed Bittu to present his version in writing within two days.
The state’s opposition parties on Tuesday had slammed Bittu for allegedly insulting Dalits by saying that the SAD left ''pious seats'' like Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib to its ally Bahujan Samaj Party. He made the comments in a video posted on his Facebook page after the SAD and the BSP stitched an alliance last week for the next year's Punjab assembly polls. Tejinder Kaur had said on Wednesday the Commission received a complaint from Pawan Kumar Tinu in this regard.
A SAD delegation had apprised the state SC Commission chairperson of Bittu’s video in which he allegedly uttered ''objectionable'' remarks against the Dalit community. The delegation had demanded that the Commission should act on the issue immediately to prevent any flare-up in the state. Other parties including the BSP and the BJP had also criticised Bittu's remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scheduled Caste
- Anandpur
- Pawan Kumar
- Bahujan Samaj Party
- SC Commission
- Chairperson Tejinder Kaur
- MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu
- a Shiromani Akali Dal
- Chamkaur Sahib
- Sahib
- Dalits
- Ravneet Singh Bittu
- Punjab
- Punjab State Commission
- Bittu
- Commission
- Congress
- Tejinder Kaur
- Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes
ALSO READ
Divisional Commissioner inspects ongoing work on Jammu-Akhnoor road project
Head of Brazil's soccer confederation suspended by ethics commission
S. lnbasekar appointed as High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea
FSCA to recommend candidates for Deputy Commissioner positions
New Independent Study Commissioned by Epsilon, Adobe, and Publicis Groupe Examines Marketers' Priorities and Challenges in Enabling CDPs