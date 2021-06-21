Nadda to address BJP 'Kisan Morcha' meeting on Tuesday

BJP president J P Nadda will address the first meeting of the newly nominated national office-bearers of the party's 'Kisan Morcha' on Tuesday.

The party's farmer wing's spokesperson Manoj Yadav said in a statement the meeting will deliberate on countering opposition parties and some farm unions on their ''misinformation'' campaign against the three agriculture reform laws, which have drawn protests from a section of farmers.

Advertisement

These laws will rid farmers of middlemen, he said.

The office-bearers will discuss various ways to inform people about the ''pro-farmers'' policies of the central government, he added.

Senior party leaders B L Santhosh, who is general secretary in-charge of organisation, and Bhupender Yadav will also address the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)