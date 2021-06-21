Greens candidate quits Provence run-off, complicating Le Pen bid - media
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:12 IST
- France
The Greens candidate is pulling out of a run-off election in southeastern France, French media said on Monday, leaving a duel between the far-right and the centre-right - and making it harder for Marine Le Pen's party to take control of the region.
Le Pen is hoping to win the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, which would give her a platform and momentum for the 2022 presidential election. Her candidate, Thierry Mariani, fared less well than expected in the first round.
