Arunachal governor, CM take part in session on Yoga Day

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday observed the International Day of Yoga by organising yoga camps in various parts of the state maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.

In the state capital Itanagar, the main function was arranged at Raj Bhawan where Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in a yoga session organised by the state youth affairs department.

Advertisement

Speaking at the programme, the governor expressed hope that the occasion would motivate more and more people to practise yoga.

''Yoga has helped the people in overcoming mental and physical challenges since ancient times and due to Covid pandemic, it has become more relevant,'' Mishra said.

He appealed to the people to make yoga practice a part of their lifestyle and defeat the Covid-19 pandemic by maintaining appropriate protocols.

The chief minister said that yoga was developed in the ancient Indian civilization.

''Health plays a very vital role in life and yoga enhances it. Yoga is helping the people beat the bad effects of coronavirus,'' Khandu said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading the practice of yoga throughout the world.

In 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

''Took part in a yoga session this morning with Hon'ble Governor Brig Dr BD Mishra Ji (Retd) on the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga at Raj Bhawan,'' Khandu tweeted later.

PTI UPL NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)