Nicaragua broadens crackdown on Ortega rivals with arrest of journalist

Nicaraguan police late on Sunday detained journalist Miguel Mora, the fifth opposition figure hoping to challenge President Daniel Ortega in elections in November to be arrested in the last three weeks.

Reuters | Managua | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:25 IST
  • Nicaragua

Nicaraguan police late on Sunday detained journalist Miguel Mora, the fifth opposition figure hoping to challenge President Daniel Ortega in elections in November to be arrested in the last three weeks. Police officials said in a statement that Mora, 57, was detained for "carrying out acts that undermine the independence and self-determination" of Nicaragua.

Mora was previously arrested in December 2018 and convicted of terrorism. He was released from jail under an amnesty in June of 2019 and had devoted himself to party politics. Nicaragua has in recent weeks detained 14 political opponents and five presidential candidates in a sweeping crackdown that has drawn international criticism from governments and human rights groups.

Ortega, who is seeking reelection for a third consecutive term to extend his 14 years in office, returned to power in 2007 after ruling the country in the 1980s. The Organization of American States' (OAS) permanent council this month adopted a resolution to "unequivocally condemn the arrest, harassment and arbitrary restrictions placed on presidential candidates, political parties and independent media and to call for the immediate release of presidential candidates and all political prisoners."

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration imposed sanctions on Ortega's daughter and three of the Nicaraguan leader's allies and has said it is prepared to review "trade-related activities" with the country if its coming elections are not free and fair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

