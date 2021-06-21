Ethiopian opposition party lodges 207 complaints over election irregularities

An Ethiopian opposition party said it had lodged 207 complaints alleging irregularities during Monday's regional and national parliamentary elections.

Berhanu Nega told a press conference that observers from his Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party (Ezema) had been prevented from entering many polling stations in the Amhara region and in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region.

