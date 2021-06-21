Left Menu

Ethiopian opposition party lodges 207 complaints over election irregularities

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:30 IST
Ethiopian opposition party lodges 207 complaints over election irregularities
An Ethiopian opposition party said it had lodged 207 complaints alleging irregularities during Monday's regional and national parliamentary elections.

Berhanu Nega told a press conference that observers from his Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party (Ezema) had been prevented from entering many polling stations in the Amhara region and in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

