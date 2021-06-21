Left Menu

UK sanctions Belarus officials and companies

21-06-2021
Britain added several senior Belarusian officials and entities, including an exporter of oil products, to its sanctions list on Monday, part of a coordinated move with allies.

"The UK, in parallel with the US, Canada and EU, has imposed sanctions against seven individuals and one entity from the Belarusian regime in response to the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega following the unlawful diversion of Ryanair flight FR4978 in May 2021," a foreign office statement said.

"Four individuals and one entity have also been designated in response to the continued suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus by Lukashenko and his regime."

