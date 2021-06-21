Thane civic body to borrow Rs 1,000 cr to meet financial needs: Mayor; BJP alleges corruption

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske's announcement that the city municipal corporation will take a loan of Rs 1,000 crore to fund its financial needs has come under criticism from Opposition parties with the BJP alleging corruption and mismanagement. The mayor had announced the borrowing plan in the general body of the TMC, ruled by the Shiv Sena. Thane BJP president Niranjan Davkhare and city MLA Sanjay Kelkar alleged that corruption is rampant in the TMC. ''Officials in collaboration with the ruling party indulged in corruption to the tune of crores during the COVID pandemic and cleaning of nullahs,'' they told a press conference. Davkhare and Kelkar claimed several crores were wasted by the TMC for the upcoming Chowpatty project. ''In several tenders and contracts, the TMC administration and the party in power had indulged in corrupt practices for their gains. Also the corporation has fabricated the accounts of the funds received under the Smart City project,'' they said and demanded a probe. Thane Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Avinash Jadhav said TMC commissioner seems helpless to check graft. Another MNS leader suggested that the Thane civic body recover pending tax from defaulters and withdraw financial benefits being given to builders instead of taking a loan.

