PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:35 IST
Will never join politics: Anupam Kher
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday said he will never join politics.

In an informal chat with the local media here on Monday, Kher said, ''The question of his joining politics does not arise.'' In reply to a question regarding talks of his contesting last Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh in 2017, Kher said, ''If you shake hand with a person, people start arriving at a conclusion according to their convenience''.

Known for making comments on current issues of the country, Kher reiterated that he would not join politics at all.

To a question, he said his wife Kirron Kher is better know. The BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, is suffering from blood cancer.

Anupam Kher said there are several side-effects of chemotherapy but her will-power is ''very strong''.

The Bollywood actor has been in his hometown Shimla for a last few days and he will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI DJI CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

