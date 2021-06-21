Left Menu

NC's Farooq Abdullah congratulates Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:01 IST
NC's Farooq Abdullah congratulates Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday congratulated Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on his landslide victory in the elections.

''I congratulate President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on his big win and hope that his stint as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran will increase the bonds of friendship and partnership between India and Iran,'' Abdullah, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, said.

The National Conference president said Kashmir, which was once known as little Iran, also looks forward to the new incumbent's tenure with optimism. Looking forward to greater than before fraternal ties with the people of Iran, he said.

''We in Kashmir, owing to our glorious ties with Iran in terms of culture, and traditions, particularly look forward to increased fraternal ties with the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,'' Abdullah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021