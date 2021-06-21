YSR Congress's strength up in Legislative Council

Amaravati, June 21 (PTI): The strength of the ruling YSR Congress has increased to 19 in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council with four of the nominated members sworn in on Monday.

They were nominated to the 58-member Council under the Governor's quota.

Advertisement

The TDP presently has 15 members and is now the main opposition.

Pro-tem Chairman Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam administered the oath of office to the four - Lella Appi Reddy, Thota Trimurthulu, Moshen Raju and Ramesh Yadav.

The YSRCs strength is likely to rise further by at least 14 as and when elections to fill three seats under the MLAs quota and another 11 from the Local Authorities Constituencies are held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)