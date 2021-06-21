Left Menu

Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers gladdening; vaccine strongest weapon to fight Covid: PM

With a record number of Covid vaccine doses administered on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat as gladdening and asserted that vaccine remains the strongest weapon to fight the disease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:53 IST
With a record number of Covid vaccine doses administered on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat as ''gladdening'' and asserted that vaccine remains the strongest weapon to fight the disease. The prime minister had earlier appealed to people to get vaccinated to strengthen the fight against the pandemic as the central government has made free Covid vaccination available to all adults.

Over 75 lakh doses were administered till evening on the first day of the revised vaccination guidelines coming into force, under which all those above 18 years of age will be inoculated free of cost at government centres. Vaccines were so far free for people above 45 years of age. Modi tweeted, ''Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!'' The previous high was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country, Modi had said in a message on Twitter. India is absolutely committed to strengthening its fight against Covid with people's participation, he said, and shared infographics which reiterated that the vaccines are safe and urged people to ignore rumours.

The message with a heading ''World's Largest Free Vaccination Campaign'' also outlined the details of the inoculation drive.

''Central Government is beginning the 'Free Vaccination For All campaign' for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19,'' Modi said.PTI KR ANB ANB

