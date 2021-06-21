Left Menu

Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund to village in my constituency that 1st gets 100 pc vaccination: Parvesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:56 IST
Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund to village in my constituency that 1st gets 100 pc vaccination: Parvesh
West Delhi Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Monday announced to ''set aside Rs 1 crore'' for any village or colony in his constituency that first completes 100 per cent vaccination.

''For any village or colony in my Lok Sabha (constituency), which will be the first to get 100 per cent vaccinated, I will set aside Rs 1 crore from my MP's development fund,'' the BJP leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

A total of 65,26,770 doses of vaccines have been administered in the national capital, and a total of 15,78,382 people have been fully vaccinated, AAP MLA Atishi said in the daily vaccination bulletin on Monday.

