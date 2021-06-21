Shah compliments PM for record-breaking Covid vaccination
Another feather in the cap of Indias vaccination drive. Such a record-breaking accomplishment.Congratulations to the visionary leadership of PM narendramodi Ji, Shah tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for the record-breaking vaccination of 80 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day and said it was another feather in the cap of the country's inoculation drive against the viral disease.
More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect.
''Incredible! Another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive. 80 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today. Such a record-breaking accomplishment.
Congratulations to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji,'' Shah tweeted.
