Donaldson seeks to become new leader of Northern Ireland's DUP

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:10 IST
Jeffrey Donaldson sought to become the new leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday and will become its third leader in a matter of weeks if nobody else puts their name forward by 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

The British-run region's largest party has gone through a tumultuous period since the ousting of then leader and Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster in late April. Her successor as party leader, Edwin Poots, stepped down last week.

