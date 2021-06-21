Donaldson seeks to become new leader of Northern Ireland's DUP
Jeffrey Donaldson sought to become the new leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday and will become its third leader in a matter of weeks if nobody else puts their name forward by 1100 GMT on Tuesday.
The British-run region's largest party has gone through a tumultuous period since the ousting of then leader and Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster in late April. Her successor as party leader, Edwin Poots, stepped down last week.
