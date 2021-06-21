Union Minister Jitendra Singh calls for extending drive-in vaccination facility in J-K

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday called for expanding the drive-in vaccination facility in Jammu and Kashmir, saying this has been very successfully tried with encouraging results in several districts of the country.

This can be replicated in Jammu and Kashmir in order to make the vaccination drive faster, he said.

In a drive-in facility, an individual seeking vaccination has the option to drive to the nearest vaccination centre in his or her vehicle and receive the jab while sitting in the vehicle. While launching the ''vaccines for all-free for all'' programme from Katra, situated in the lap of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the minister said it is an occasion for all, particularly the youth, to take a pledge to accomplish the world's largest free vaccination drive initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and set an example for other countries.

He also instructed the administration to make the vaccination drive more hospitable by arranging separate waiting and holding zones, a Personnel Ministry statement said.

During the holding period of 30 minutes, health workers or doctors present there could offer Covid awareness tips and if possible, also use audio-video means for this purpose, Singh said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said, the target of over 76 per cent vaccination has already been achieved in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and by June end, a target of 100 per cent will be achieved for the age group of 45 plus and a target of around 50 per cent for 18 to 45 age group will be achieved by July end. He said that the youth has an important role to play in the vaccination campaign and it can be more successful with their dedicated wholesome participation.

Singh praised the efforts of the administration and the health authorities in the COVID-19 vaccination process, saying Jammu and Kashmir is only after Kerala to have vaccinated more population and it is by their efforts that Weyan village in Bandipora became the first village in the country achieving 100 per cent vaccination target.

He said that it is the responsibility of not only the government, but also of the civil society to turn the vaccination drive into a mass campaign. The minister asked people to follow all the SOPs, take all the necessary precautions and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

