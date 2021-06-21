Left Menu

Telangana: Congress leader seeks review meet before election of TPCC chief

Former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday sought a review meeting over the current situation of the party in Telangana from the party high command before the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president is elected.

Updated: 21-06-2021 22:12 IST
Former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday sought a review meeting over the current situation of the party in Telangana from the party high command before the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president is elected. "Before taking a decision on the name of the TPCC president, senior leaders of the state Congress must be spoken to," Rao told ANI..

He also said: "There is a serious situation for the Congress in Telangana. There are people who joined Congress from other parties. Ramesh Rathore, who came from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to Congress, left Congress after winning in 2019 elections...There are many others who have left the Congress for other parties after winning in the elections. Further, there is a new party which will be floated by YS Sharmila." Claiming that the Congress party has not held any discussion about this current situation, the leader said that he had requested for a review meeting and no one had stepped forward.

"Recently in Karnataka, when there were political differences among Congress leaders, an observer was sent by the high command. Why is not an observer being sent to Hyderabad?" he asked. He said that when people, who were elected on the Congress symbol, have been joining other parties, the Congress leaders have just become spectators, adding that no one has come forward to discuss the problem that Congress is facing. (ANI)

