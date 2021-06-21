Left Menu

'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney', says Kirit Somaiya on Sharad Pawar meeting with Opposition leaders

Taking a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya said that the former was harbouring a mere pipedream about uniting opposition parties against the BJP-led central government.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:44 IST
'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney', says Kirit Somaiya on Sharad Pawar meeting with Opposition leaders
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya said that the former was harbouring a mere pipedream about uniting opposition parties against the BJP-led central government. "At a time when Maharashtra is going out of control, NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena are cursing one another, Sharad Pawar ji is dreaming 'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney'(a pipedream)," Somaiya said.

Somiya's remarks come in the wake of Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik announcing today that Pawar will chair a meeting with opposition party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. The NCP leader said Pawar will work towards uniting all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow. "He is trying to get the Opposition together at a time Shiv Sena is showing them the chappal, and there is a rampant mismanagement of COVID in the state," Somaiya said.

The BJP leader further said there will be no match for PM Narendra Modi's leadership even if the entire Opposition unites against him. Tomorrow's meeting will be attended by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, NCP and others.

Several prominent political leaders and eminent persons including Farooq Abdullah, Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Justice AP Singh, Javed Akhtar, KTS Tulsi and Karan Thapar are among those expected to attend tommorow's meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021