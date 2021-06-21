'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney', says Kirit Somaiya on Sharad Pawar meeting with Opposition leaders

Taking a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya said that the former was harbouring a mere pipedream about uniting opposition parties against the BJP-led central government. "At a time when Maharashtra is going out of control, NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena are cursing one another, Sharad Pawar ji is dreaming 'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney'(a pipedream)," Somaiya said.

Somiya's remarks come in the wake of Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik announcing today that Pawar will chair a meeting with opposition party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. The NCP leader said Pawar will work towards uniting all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow. "He is trying to get the Opposition together at a time Shiv Sena is showing them the chappal, and there is a rampant mismanagement of COVID in the state," Somaiya said.

The BJP leader further said there will be no match for PM Narendra Modi's leadership even if the entire Opposition unites against him. Tomorrow's meeting will be attended by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, NCP and others.

Several prominent political leaders and eminent persons including Farooq Abdullah, Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Justice AP Singh, Javed Akhtar, KTS Tulsi and Karan Thapar are among those expected to attend tommorow's meeting. (ANI)

