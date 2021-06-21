Soccer-Italy's Draghi says Euro final shouldn't be in London

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday he was in favour of holding the final of the European soccer championships in Rome rather than in London, because of Britain's rising coronavirus infections.

"Yes ... I will try to stop the final being held in a country where infections are rising quickly," Draghi said at a news conference in Berlin with German chancellor Angela Merkel, when asked if he was in favour of switching the final to Rome. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

