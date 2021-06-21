Left Menu

BJP hails 'incredible' feat as record number of vaccine administered

Senior BJP leaders lauded the administration of a record number of Covid vaccine doses on Monday, with party president J P Nadda saying it was in incredible work. BJP chief Nadda tweeted, An incredible work done by our front line warriors under the leadership of Hon PM Shri narendramodi Ji with more than 81,00,000 vaccinations done today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:53 IST
BJP hails 'incredible' feat as record number of vaccine administered
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leaders lauded the administration of a record number of Covid vaccine doses on Monday, with party president J P Nadda saying it was in ''incredible'' work. Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet, ''Incredible! Another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive. 80 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today. Such a record-breaking accomplishment. Congratulations to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji.'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it was a matter of happiness and congratulated the country. BJP chief Nadda tweeted, ''An incredible work done by our front line warriors under the leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji with more than 81,00,000 vaccinations done today. The response to our mega vaccination drive has been overwhelming Lets strengthen the fight against COVID19 and get vaccinated.'' More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 28.33 crore since January 16, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021