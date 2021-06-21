Maharashtra: Two Revenue officials held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

Two officials of the Maharashtra revenue department working at Palghar collector's office were arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, an official said. The duo Ankush Patil and Manohar Panzade Patil are posted as land acquisition assistant and clerk, respectively, at the collectorate, an officer said. ''They had demanded Rs 15,000 from the complainant who had lost his house while the land was being acquired for the Virar-Dahanu four-laning of the railway tracks. The complainant had received a compensation of Rs 6.36 lakh. They had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for helping the complainant,'' he said.

