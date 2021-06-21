Left Menu

BJP Karnataka chief performs last rites of 12 abandoned Covid victims

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:58 IST
BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar KateelMP on Monday performed the last rites of 12 people who died of Covid and abandoned by their family members near the Somanatheshwara temple.

The rites and immersing of ashes in the sea at Someshwar were held near the temple as per tradition, Kateel said.

The bodies of 12 people who died of Covid in the district were not claimed by relatives and hence the last rites were not held.

Talking to reporters after holding 'Tila Homa' and immersing the ashes of the deceased near the beach, Kateel said rituals were performed as per the instructions of the state government.

