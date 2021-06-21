Filibuster back up for discussion if voting rights legislation fails - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
Failure by the U.S. Congress to pass voting rights legislation would prompt a fresh discussion about the legislative filibuster, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Psaki said the White House viewed a compromise proposal from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on voting rights legislation as a step forward.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- White House
- Joe Manchin
- Jen Psaki
- U.S. Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Evers launches bid for second term
White House says Biden-Putin meeting not a reward but good way to manage ties
White House adviser says strong voting rights make the global case for democracy
Former Virginia Governor McAuliffe wins Democratic primary in closely watched governor's race
Former Virginia Governor McAuliffe wins Democratic primary in closely watched governor's race