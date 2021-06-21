Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:07 IST
White House says no policy decisions expected from Biden's meeting with financial regulators
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said no policy decisions are expected from President Joe Biden's meeting with financial regulators on Monday.

Climate change risks and increasing access to credit are among the issues that are likely to be discussed, the White House said earlier in the day.

