White House says no policy decisions expected from Biden's meeting with financial regulators
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said no policy decisions are expected from President Joe Biden's meeting with financial regulators on Monday.
Climate change risks and increasing access to credit are among the issues that are likely to be discussed, the White House said earlier in the day.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jen Psaki
- White House
- Joe Biden
Advertisement