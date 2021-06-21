Left Menu

No plans for Biden to meet new Iranian leaders - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:14 IST
There are currently no plans for President Joe Biden to meet with newly elected Iranian leaders, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, noting that the key decision-maker in Tehran is and remains Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Psaki told reporters negotiators had concluded a sixth round of talks about how Iran and the United States could both return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact, and the White House would looking forward to "seeing where that goes."

