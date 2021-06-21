Odisha observes International Yoga Day

Odisha observed the seventh International Day of Yoga on Monday amid the congoing COVID-19 restrictions.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty, parliamentarians Aparajita Sarangi, Sangeeta Singh Deo and Suresh Pujari, and party state general secretary Golak Mohapatra were among others who performed yoga during the day.

Yoga sessions were oganised by the saffron party adhering to COVID safety norms in 3,000 places across the state.

Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik created a sculpture of Surya Namaskar at Puri beach with the message of 'yoga for well-being'.

The day was also observed at the premises of public sector units like the Rourkela Steel Plant, Nalco, East Coast Railway, and the NTPC, and educational institutes like IIT Bhubaneswar.

On the occasion, Governor Ganeshi Lal tweeted, ''Yoga helps in uplifting physical, mental, and spiritual health. It boosts immunity, builds strength, brings down stress and infuses positivity in the mind.

Let's practice yoga to lead a healthy life and fight the battle against COVID-19.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the day at home.

''May yoga lead us to consciousness, may yoga lead us to achieve our potential. May yoga lead us to health, happiness and fulfillment,'' Pradhan tweeted.

''Nothing makes mornings more refreshing than the daily dose of Yoga Person in lotus position,'' he said. ''Yoga -- the union of body, mind and soul is the ideal way of life.'' The minister called upon youth to embrace yoga for a healthy living.

''When you embrace yoga, you are actually accepting the good things around you,'' Union minister Pratap Sarangi said.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal said yoga should be adopted to achieve physical and mental well-being and people should pledge to make it an integral part of their lives.

On the occasion, the Odisha Congress said the true virtues imbibed by yoga are non-violence, truthfulness, avoidance of malice, and hatred.

''This #InternationalDayOfYoga, let us renew our resolve to follow them sincerely,'' the party said.

