Left Menu

Present circumstances indicating midterm polls in Rajasthan: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said present circumstances in the state are indicating midterm election.He claimed that bureaucrats have overpowered the Congress government in the state.Present circumstances in the state are indicating mid-term election.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:17 IST
Present circumstances indicating midterm polls in Rajasthan: Satish Poonia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said present circumstances in the state are indicating midterm election.

He claimed that bureaucrats have overpowered the Congress government in the state.

''Present circumstances in the state are indicating mid-term election. Congress has completely weakened. It seems that it cannot run for long time,'' Poonia said. He was reacting to Congress leader Narayan Singh's statement.

Former Rajasthan Congress president Narayan Singh on Monday said the Congress workers whose hard work brought the party to power should be accommodated in the government at the state and district level.

He said Congress leaders and workers did hard work and shed sweat due to which the Congress government was formed in the state.

Poonia said the BJP will hold a semi-virtual meeting of its working committee on Tuesday to discuss organisational issues.

BJP state incharge will also be a part of the meeting. He is on a two-day tour to the state.

The state BJP on Monday held a meeting with party workers across the state to strengthen the organization at the grassroots.

The leaders also discussed about launching a movement against the state government on various issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021