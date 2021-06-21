Present circumstances indicating midterm polls in Rajasthan: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said present circumstances in the state are indicating midterm election.

He claimed that bureaucrats have overpowered the Congress government in the state.

''Present circumstances in the state are indicating mid-term election. Congress has completely weakened. It seems that it cannot run for long time,'' Poonia said. He was reacting to Congress leader Narayan Singh's statement.

Former Rajasthan Congress president Narayan Singh on Monday said the Congress workers whose hard work brought the party to power should be accommodated in the government at the state and district level.

He said Congress leaders and workers did hard work and shed sweat due to which the Congress government was formed in the state.

Poonia said the BJP will hold a semi-virtual meeting of its working committee on Tuesday to discuss organisational issues.

BJP state incharge will also be a part of the meeting. He is on a two-day tour to the state.

The state BJP on Monday held a meeting with party workers across the state to strengthen the organization at the grassroots.

The leaders also discussed about launching a movement against the state government on various issues.

