Mexican president replaces head of government auditing ministry

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will appoint Roberto Salcedo as head of the Public Administration Ministry (SFP), a government auditor, replacing Irma Sandoval.

Lopez Obrador made the announcement on Twitter and said his "zero corruption" policy would continue.

