White House says more to be done on voting rights even if federal bill passes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:27 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there is more to be done on voting rights in the United States even if a contentious federal voting rights bill passes the Senate.

Democrats in the Senate this week will try to advance legislation setting new national election standards, seeking to counter voting-rights rollbacks that Republican legislatures are pursuing across the country.

