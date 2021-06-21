White House says more to be done on voting rights even if federal bill passes

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there is more to be done on voting rights in the United States even if a contentious federal voting rights bill passes the Senate.

Democrats in the Senate this week will try to advance legislation setting new national election standards, seeking to counter voting-rights rollbacks that Republican legislatures are pursuing across the country.

