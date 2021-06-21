Participatory democracy has no alternative in democratic polity: NC leader

Amid a flurry of political activities following the Centre’s outreach to mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Devender Singh Rana on Monday said participatory democracy has no alternative in a democratic polity.

NC's Jammu Provincial President, Rana, also said people want peace, progress, development and a genuine political process leading to a mechanism for responsive and accountable governance.

“As a citizen of this great nation, we crave for democracy to flourish in this part of the country as well as for those enjoying their distinct rights on jobs and lands' which actually is the proud legacy of the Dogra Maharajas,” he said interacting with media persons here.

He said the accumulated problems of the people cannot be brushed under the carpet for long.

“These need to be addressed in a democratic spirit,” he added.

About the upcoming all-party meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Rana said the Jammu region is proud of its spirit of togetherness and deep bond between the people of all faiths, regions and sub-regions. He termed Jammu’s interests as sacrosanct and close to the hearts of the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion. He further said participatory democracy had no alternative in a democratic polity and hoped that it will not lose the sight of the respective leadership.

Asked about the expectations of the Jammu region from the proposed talks, the NC leader said the people want peace, progress, development and a genuine political process leading to a mechanism for responsive and accountable governance. Rana said Jammu should not be seen in isolation or as a separate entity since the people believe in the singular entity of the state -- the status which he hoped would be restored soon.

He further said NC leaders from Jammu will hold discussions with party President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday. Rana hoped the consultative mechanism would lead to lasting peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

