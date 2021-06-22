Left Menu

U.S. views election of Iran's Raisi as 'pretty manufactured'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 00:41 IST
The United States views the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as "pretty manufactured," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday, repeating the U.S. view that Iran's recent election was neither free nor fair.

"Our Iran policy is designed to advance U.S. interests and that is regardless of who is chosen as Iran's president in a ... process that we consider to be pretty manufactured. This was not a free and fair election process," Price told reporters in a telephone briefing.

