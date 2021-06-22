U.S. views election of Iran's Raisi as 'pretty manufactured'
The United States views the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as "pretty manufactured," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday, repeating the U.S. view that Iran's recent election was neither free nor fair. "Our Iran policy is designed to advance U.S. interests and that is regardless of who is chosen as Iran's president in a ...
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 00:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States views the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as "pretty manufactured," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday, repeating the U.S. view that Iran's recent election was neither free nor fair.
"Our Iran policy is designed to advance U.S. interests and that is regardless of who is chosen as Iran's president in a ... process that we consider to be pretty manufactured. This was not a free and fair election process," Price told reporters in a telephone briefing.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. State Department
- U.S.
- United States
- Ned Price
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia breathes sigh of relief as U.S. jobs fail to shock
U.S. to unveil steps on smuggling, human trafficking in Guatemala
Golf-Saso triumphs in playoff to win U.S. Women's Open
U.S. to unveil steps on human trafficking in Guatemala
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares turn cautious ahead of U.S. inflation