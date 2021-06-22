Left Menu

J-K's Gupkar alliance to attend Centre's all-party meeting

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 12:39 IST
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will attend the all-party convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after PAGD leaders met at Abdullah's Gupkar Road residence here to discuss the Centre's invitation.

The leaders of the constituent parties, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, arrived at the residence of Abdullah, who is also the National Conference president, at 11 am.

Over the past two days, Jammu and Kashmir's political parties held intra-party discussions.

