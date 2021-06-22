Left Menu

PM's J-K all-party meet will facilitate commencement of political process in UT:Apni Party

22-06-2021
The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has hailed the political outreach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped that the June 24 all-party meet will facilitate the commencement of a political process in the union territory that will lead to genuine empowerment of its people.

The party headed by Altaf Bukhari also demanded that concrete confidence-building measures be taken by the Centre to address the woes of the people of J-K.

The party held a meeting on Monday in which the leaders ''hailed the political outreach of the prime minister and hoped that the June 24 meeting will facilitate the commencement of a political process in Jammu and Kashmir that will eventually pave the way for genuine empowerment of its people''.

Party general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir on Tuesday said Bukhari has been authorized by the party to ''represent the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting.

