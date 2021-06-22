Left Menu

TN govt to pass resolutions against farm laws, CAA in Assembly: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that his government will pass resolutions against the Centre's farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the Budget session in the State Assembly.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 14:19 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that his government will pass resolutions against the Centre's farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the Budget session in the State Assembly. "We will pass resolutions against the Centre's farm laws and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Budget session of the State Assembly," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 17 met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed several topics like the withdrawal of farm laws, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and vaccine production. Earlier in the day, Stalin wrote to the Chief Ministers of coastal states including Gujarat, Maharastra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal Puducherry on the New Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021.

"States/UTs should take joint action to prevent any move to dilute powers already vested with the States," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

