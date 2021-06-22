Left Menu

The Maharashtra government has planned to conduct the Monsoon Assembly session only for two days, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Mharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:31 IST
Maharashtra govt planning only 2-day Monsoon session, always tries to avoid issues of people: Devendra Fadnavis
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressing reporters on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"The state government always tries to ignore assembly sessions citing COVID-19. Today, the government again proposed the monsoon session for two days, while thousands of people can come for the inauguration of ruling party's offices or protests or oath-taking ceremonies," Fadnavis said. Further slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, he accused that the state government has not been discussing many issues of importance, including those of farmers and Maratha reservations.

"There are issues of farmers' and Maratha reservation among others. This government seems to be sleeping to discuss these. This is why we walked out from Business Advisory Committee meet today," the BJP leader added. He further said that the three party MVA government (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) will fall automatically one day and till then the BJP will play the role of the Opposition strongly.

"The day government collapses, we will give the alternative. We believe the BJP will win with a majority in 2024," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

