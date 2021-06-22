Maharashtra MP welcomes SC stay on HC order cancelling her caste certificate

Independent Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra Navneet Kaur-Rana on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that stayed the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling her caste certificate.

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari took note of Rana's appeal and issued notices to Maharashtra and others, including the person who had complained against the caste certificate of the lawmaker who has won from a reserved constituency.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Rana said, "My grievances have been addressed by the Supreme Court because I approached the apex court after studying several similar cases. I will continue to raise voice for people in the future as well." The high court had on June 9 cancelled the caste certificate of Rana, saying it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents, and had imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. Rana had defeated sitting Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Adsul later approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of her caste certificate. He alleged that Rana had obtained a fake caste certificate to contest the polls from the constituency reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

Rana said, "It is a precedent in the Bombay High Court that it refers such cases to a committee, which scrutinises papers and gives its opinion. In my case, it was not followed." "The two-judge SC bench pointed out exactly the same point. One judge even said that the Bombay High Court has not sent Rana's documents to the committee for scrutiny. She produced her caste certificate for the first time in 2013, but petitioners objected to it only after 2019, another judge observed," she said.

The Lok Sabha MP said the apex court stay will remain in force till a final verdict in the case is delivered.

"My application (appeal) in the Supreme Court was admitted and after careful reading, the judges maintained that as an elected representative, I have my rights to present my side before a final decision. The stay order has been issued till the case is heard completely," she said.

Rana said she will raise her voice if people do not benefit from the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

She said, "The way Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is functioning...if it does not benefit people, then I will continue to raise my voice and put forward their problems like before."

