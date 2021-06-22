Left Menu

Gujarat govt not bothered to help fishermen: minister

Gujarat Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Solanki on Tuesday said fishermen are suffering and not getting much help from the Vijay Rupani government.

The minister also expressed his unhappiness over the ''improper implementation'' of the Rs 105 crore relief package for fishermen by the state government after cyclone 'Tauktae' ravaged coastal areas last month.

''It is true the BJP is in power. But, let me tell you very frankly. Fishermen do not get much under the BJP rule. No one (in the government) is bothered to address their issues. Though I am also part of the government, I can't do much about it. This is also a fact,'' Solanki told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The Bhavnagar (Rural) MLA belongs to the Koli (fisherman) community which is one of the three major communities engaged in fishing in Gujarat along with Kharvas and Muslims.

''Though the relief package was announced after the cyclone, it has not been implemented properly. Moreover, the package is not enough for those living on the coastline. I believe the government should increase the amount of the package,'' Solanki demanded.

The minister claimed he had made several representations to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the past about the issues being faced by the poor fishermen.

''Fishermen, as well as those living on the coastline, are living in poverty. They are returning empty-handed from the sea. It has become difficult for them to run their houses,'' claimed Solanki.

Solanki said Fisheries Minister Jawahar Chavda is ''very cooperative but is helpless as he too is dependent on the government''.

Neither Chavda nor the state government has issued any statement yet on Solanki's remarks.

