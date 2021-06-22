UP unit of Congress meets to discuss poll strategy
UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday held a meeting of senior Congress leaders and former MLAs at the party headquarters here to deliberate on the Congress’ strategy for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year.
Uttar Pradesh Congress’ media convenor Lalan Kumar said during the meeting, discussions on the coming elections were held and former MLAs were asked to work towards strengthening the organisation in their respective areas.
The UPCC president had also detailed deliberations with the leaders and asked them to focus on the coming polls, he said, adding the thrust was also on making the organisation election-ready.
Besides the UPCC president, media chairman of the party Naseemuddin Siddiqui was also present in the meeting, Kumar added.
