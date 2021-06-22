Left Menu

J&K BSP chief resents not being invited to meeting with PM in Delhi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:30 IST
J&K BSP chief resents not being invited to meeting with PM in Delhi
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday expressed its resentment for not being invited to the all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir BSP president S R Majotra said his party represents the sentiments of Scheduled castes and a majority of Other Backward Classes and other minority communities, particularly living in Jammu province.

"We condemn the 'anti-Dalit and anti-poor decision of the central government which has ignored us in the all-party meeting," he said, asking secular forces especially the Dalits, OBCs, minorities, and Muslims to unite and give a "befitting reply" to BJP in the upcoming elections.

He claimed all concessions envisaged in the constitution for the welfare of SCs, STs, and OBCs have not been implemented in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) welcomed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) decision to take part in the all-party meeting.

"We hope the political stalwarts will use the opportunity to work for the upliftment of Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of peace and development," JMF chairman Shuja Zaffar said.

He called for the release of all political prisoners to create an atmosphere of "goodwill" and a special package for the rejuvenation of the domestic industries, including paper mache, shawl, wood carving, carpet weaving, and silk industry to tackle growing unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021