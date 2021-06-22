J&K BSP chief resents not being invited to meeting with PM in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday expressed its resentment for not being invited to the all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir BSP president S R Majotra said his party represents the sentiments of Scheduled castes and a majority of Other Backward Classes and other minority communities, particularly living in Jammu province.

"We condemn the 'anti-Dalit and anti-poor decision of the central government which has ignored us in the all-party meeting," he said, asking secular forces especially the Dalits, OBCs, minorities, and Muslims to unite and give a "befitting reply" to BJP in the upcoming elections.

He claimed all concessions envisaged in the constitution for the welfare of SCs, STs, and OBCs have not been implemented in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) welcomed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) decision to take part in the all-party meeting.

"We hope the political stalwarts will use the opportunity to work for the upliftment of Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of peace and development," JMF chairman Shuja Zaffar said.

He called for the release of all political prisoners to create an atmosphere of "goodwill" and a special package for the rejuvenation of the domestic industries, including paper mache, shawl, wood carving, carpet weaving, and silk industry to tackle growing unemployment.

