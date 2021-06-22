Left Menu

Karnataka eases lockdown restrictions in four districts

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:58 IST
The Karnataka government on Tuesday further relaxed the COVID-19 related restrictions in four districts allowing all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 am to 1 pm.

However, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

In an order, revenue department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad said the lockdown norms have been relaxed in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara districts with immediate effect and until 5 am of July 5.

''In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman, State Executive Committee, after assessing current COVID 19 situation in certain districts, hereby permits functioning of all shops other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls, from 6 am to 1 pm,'' the order said.

The government had imposed restrictions from April 27 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases and relaxed the curbs in a phased manner, following a decline in infections.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

