Left Menu

Patient bitten by rat at civic hospital in Mumbai

Dr Vidya Thakur, dean, Rajawadi Hospital, said, Such an incident should not have happened. It could have attracted rodents there, she said.Dr Thakur said the hospital management will take utmost care to avoid such incidents.We have taken some rodent repellent measures.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:17 IST
Patient bitten by rat at civic hospital in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A patient admitted in a civic-run hospital in Mumbai was bitten by a rat near his eye, a relative alleged on Tuesday.

Officials at BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar confirmed the shocking incident, but said injuries were ''superficial'' and the patient's eye has not been affected.

The patient had undergone an eye surgery at the hospital, where he suffered rat bites, his relative told the media while revealing about the incident. Dr Vidya Thakur, dean, Rajawadi Hospital, said, “Such an incident should not have happened. The injuries of the patient are superficial, still it could have been avoided. There is no threat to the eye, but injuries are being treated at our hospital.” “The ward (where the incident took place) is on the ground floor. Some people dump garbage in hospital premises despite being told not to do so. It could have attracted rodents there,” she said.

Dr Thakur said the hospital management will take utmost care to avoid such incidents.

''We have taken some rodent repellent measures. We will take extra care to avoid such incidents,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021