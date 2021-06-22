BJP central leaders take stock of party’s organisational matter in Lucknow

BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh on Monday met the top state leaders and RSS office-bearers here to review the party's programmes in the politically crucial state.

The meeting was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence and was attended, among others, by deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Advertisement

Senior RSS official bearers Dattatreya Hosabole and Krishna Gopal too were present at a meeting held by the central leaders who arrived here on a two-day visit. The meeting was primarily to take stock of organisational matters, besides the party’s programmes and training of workers, a senior leader said.

No discussions were held on the election of zila panchayat chairpersons or the 2022 assembly elections, he added.

Santhosh and Singh later also addressed the party's office-bearers, the party said. In a Hindi tweet after the meeting, the UP BJP said, the two central leaders also addressed the party's office-bearers at the party headquarters.

He also said that no discussions were held on the election of zila panchayat chairpersons or the 2022 assembly elections.

This is the second visit by the central leaders this month as the party sets in motion preparations for the crucial assembly polls next year in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their earlier visit from May 31 to June 2, Radha Mohan Singh had shot down speculation of a leadership change in the state and had defended the Yogi Adityanath government's handling of the COVID-19 situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)