UN rights chief Bachelet says Nicaraguans unlikely to have free vote

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:03 IST
U.N. Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that Nicaraguans are unlikely to be able to fully exercise their political rights in November elections, amid a crackdown by President Daniel Ortega's government against the opposition.

Speaking at a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said the people his government has arrested had committed crimes against his country's sovereignty, independence and security.

He also criticized the United States and Europe for "policies and actions of interference" in Nicaragua.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

