Left Menu

Sudan's PM calls for unified military after tensions surface

Sudan's prime minister called for a unified national army on Tuesday in a bid to protect a fragile political transition, amid tensions between the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). "The big question today is will Sudan exist or not exist," Abdalla Hamdok said at a press conference, decrying "worrying" divisions between and within civilian and military factions.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:53 IST
Sudan's PM calls for unified military after tensions surface

Sudan's prime minister called for a unified national army on Tuesday in a bid to protect a fragile political transition, amid tensions between the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The big question today is will Sudan exist or not exist," Abdalla Hamdok said at a press conference, decrying "worrying" divisions between and within civilian and military factions. Sudanese sources told Reuters that Hamdok is concerned in particular about a widening split between the army and RSF in recent weeks, and the potential for conflict if it continues.

Hamdok's comments are his most explicit to date in attempting to influence the military partners he has shared power with since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019. His cabinet serves under the Sovereign Council, headed by General Abdelfattah al-Burhan of the armed forces with RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo serving as Burhan's deputy. In a statement circulated at the news conference, Hamdok called for the RSF's integration into the armed forces, pending agreement between leadership of both forces and the government.

Security sector reform was a national issue that needed civilian involvement, he said. Bashir gave the RSF official military status, but it remains separate from the armed forces.

Sudan's international allies, as well as some internal rebel groups, have pushed for the RSF, which grew out of Darfur's janjaweed militias, to be integrated into the national army. Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, frequently complains that he and his forces have been demonized. He has made public statements rejecting the integration of his forces.

Both the army and RSF have released statements denying any conflict. In central Khartoum, barriers were erected this month around the armed forces' headquarters. The RSF has separate facilities in Khartoum and in other parts of the country.

Last week, Hamdok warned of the possibility of civil strife fomented by loyalists of the former regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
4
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021