Will oppose local body polls until OBC reservation is restored: BJP MLAs

The BJP will oppose elections of self-government bodies in Maharashtra until the OBC reservation is restored, three legislators of the party said here on Tuesday.

The BJP OBC morcha will hold state-wide chakka jam agitation on June 26, said MLAs Atul Save, Santosh Danve and Naryan Kuche. The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed the OBC quota in local body elections in the state.

Advertisement

Holding a press conference here, the BJP MLAs accused the state government of casual attitude and said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government did not plead the case properly in the Apex Court.

The SC had asked the state government to submit empirical data to justify the reservation, but the government failed to submit it, alleged Save.

The BJP OBC morcha will hold state-wide chakka jam agitation on June 26 and the party will also move the Supreme Court over the reservation issue, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)