Left Menu

Will oppose local body polls until OBC reservation is restored: BJP MLAs

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:55 IST
Will oppose local body polls until OBC reservation is restored: BJP MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP will oppose elections of self-government bodies in Maharashtra until the OBC reservation is restored, three legislators of the party said here on Tuesday.

The BJP OBC morcha will hold state-wide chakka jam agitation on June 26, said MLAs Atul Save, Santosh Danve and Naryan Kuche. The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed the OBC quota in local body elections in the state.

Holding a press conference here, the BJP MLAs accused the state government of casual attitude and said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government did not plead the case properly in the Apex Court.

The SC had asked the state government to submit empirical data to justify the reservation, but the government failed to submit it, alleged Save.

The BJP OBC morcha will hold state-wide chakka jam agitation on June 26 and the party will also move the Supreme Court over the reservation issue, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
4
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021